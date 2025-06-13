I-64 East Hampton River Bridge Long-Term Traffic Shift

Beginning as early as tonight, I-64 east in Hampton will encounter a new traffic pattern at the Hampton River bridge due to the construction of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL), Hampton Segment. This marks the end of the public use of two I-64 east bridges, one over the Hampton River and the other over the east branch of the Hampton River. These bridges will be demolished, and two new bridges will be constructed.

The project will widen I-64, repave the existing lanes, and add an additional 12-foot-wide travel lane in each direction from west of Mallory St. (exit 268) to LaSalle Ave. (exit 265A) for a total of 2 miles. This section of the interstate includes work on six mainline bridges and one pedestrian underpass. The two eastbound bridges over the Hampton River will be replaced, and the westbound Hampton River bridge will be widened and rehabilitated.

The work to implement the I-64 east traffic shift is expected to take place over several nights. Overnight ramp closures of the I-64 east off-ramp to Settlers Landing Rd./Hampton University (exit 267) will be utilized through June 13 from as early as 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

During this shift, two eastbound lanes on I-64 will be shifted from the eastbound Hampton River bridge to the westbound bridge alongside I-64 west traffic between Armistead Ave./LaSalle Ave. (exit 265B) and Settlers Landing Rd./Hampton University (exit 267) to allow for the demolition and reconstruction of the eastbound bridge over the Hampton River.

This temporary traffic configuration is estimated to be in place until late 2026, when the construction of the new eastbound Hampton River bridges is anticipated to be completed and reopened to eastbound traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to use I-664 as an alternate route to avoid the work area when possible and are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones. Always obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs, and drive distraction-free.

For the most up-to-date road and travel conditions, consider using VDOT’s free 511 Virginia traffic tools or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app. Visit the VDOT’s 511Virginia.org website and mobile app for information regarding construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts, and more.