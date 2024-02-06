I-64 East Ramps in Norfolk Scheduled to Close Overnight Feb. 6-9

Detours in place as Hampton Roads Express Lanes Norfolk Segment construction continues.

NORFOLK – Starting as early as tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 6, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement a series of overnight ramp closures along I-64 east as part of construction for the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Norfolk Segment.

The estimated schedule for this work includes the full closures of the following ramps Feb. 6-9, from as early as 8 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m.:

I-64 east off-ramp to Granby Street (exit 276A)

(exit 276A) I-64 east ramp from I-564 east

I-64 east on-ramp from Patrol Road

I-64 east on-/off-ramps to/from Tidewater Drive north/south (exit 277A/B)

Signed detour routes will be in place to direct motorists.

This construction work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Visit the project site to learn more about construction updates, traffic impacts and to sign-up to receive project updates: https://64expresslanes.org/under_construction/norfolk.asp

The HREL Norfolk Segment will ultimately become a part of the overall HREL network, a continuous, 45-mile network of Express Lanes in each traffic direction on I-64, from east of Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News to the I-64/I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill Interchange in Chesapeake. The HREL network is designed to transport more motorists through the region while helping to alleviate congestion and providing motorists more travel options.