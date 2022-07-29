I.C. Norcom to Unveil Display Dedicated to Dorian Finney-Smith

By: City of Portsmouth

I.C. Norcom High School will house a new display dedicated to Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith is a 2011 Norcom graduate, where he led the Boys basketball team to back-to-back state titles and also earned consecutive Group AAA Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press. He currently plays in the NBA as part of the Dallas Mavericks. The new display at Norcom will showcase a number of pieces of memorabilia from his high school, college, and professional career. The display unveiling will take place Saturday, July 30th, at 9 a.m., which will be during the 2022 Finney Family First Foundation Basketball Camp, for ages 7-13, also taking place at Norcom. For more information about the school’s display unveiling, call 757-393-8743. For questions about the camp, email finneyfamilyfoundation@gmail.com.