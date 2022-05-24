Iconic All-Female Racing Vessel Docks at Nauticus Memorial Day Weekend

By: City of Norfolk

The world-famous British yacht Maiden will arrive at Nauticus’ pier on May 27, 2022, as part of her world tour raising awareness for girls’ education in STEM fields. Maiden’s crew was the first all-female team to participate in the Whitbread Round the World Race and today are global ambassadors for the empowerment of women and girls in education.

Throughout the weekend, Maiden will be available for tours. On May 27 and 28, Nauticus will screen the Maiden documentary in the Living Sea Landing Theater at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The award-winning documentary follows the original crew as they competed in 1989, battling the elements and sexism.

“I am delighted that Maiden will be visiting Nauticus in Norfolk,” said Maiden Factor Founder Tracy Edwards, MBE. “I think the screening and boat visits will be fantastic and all of us on the Maiden team would like to thank all of the Nauticus team for their support an enthusiasm!”

Maiden is currently sailing around the world, most recently visiting Annapolis, to promote, The Maiden Factor, a non-profit which supports girls’ education and gender equality.

In 1989, 26-year-old skipper Tracy Edwards led the first all-female crew to compete in the male dominated Whitbread Round the World Race. Despite overwhelming odds and negativity, they won two legs and came second overall. To this day, it remains the best-ever result for an all-female team.

Edwards founded The Maiden Factor in the process of rescuing of her beloved yacht Maiden. In 2016, she decided she wanted to do more than just restore Maiden and created her non-profit. After fundraising to repair Maiden, the yacht began sailing in 2018 with a new crew with a world-changing purpose. After visiting 22 destinations in 13 countries and engaging with girls, schools and communities, Maiden’s current mission is to raise awareness of the 130 million girls worldwide who are not able to access education.

The public is invited to welcome Maiden at 12 p.m. on May 27 when she docks. Visiting the Maiden is free and advance registration will be required to board. Mask’s will be required by all visitors aboard the vessel. Spots can be reserved here.

About Maiden

Maiden is a 58-foot (18 m) aluminum ocean racing yacht built in 1979, designed by Bruce Farr and raced by Pierre Fehlmann, Bertie Reed and Tracy Edwards and John Bankart. Edwards bought the yacht in 1987 to compete in the 1989–90 Whitbread Round the World Race with an all-female crew. The yacht achieved good results and broke records, leading to Edwards becoming the first female winner of the Yachtsman of the Year Trophy, changing the perception of women in ocean racing.

Plan Your Visit

Meet the inspiring crew and tour the iconic vessel on Friday, May 27 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nauticus is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays – Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Paid admission includes access to the Nauticus museum, special programming, and the Battleship Wisconsin. As always, Nauticus members are free. Tickets and additional details are available online here.About Nauticus