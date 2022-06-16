Ida Barbour Early Learning Center Receives Donation

By: City of Portsmouth

NEXSTAR MEDIA CHARITABLE FOUNDATION DONATES $10,000 TO THE IDA BARBOUR EARLY LEARNING CENTER IN PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA

IRVING, TX (June 16, 2022) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WAVY-TV/WVBT-TV, the Nexstar television stations serving Norfolk, Virginia, and the surrounding area, today announced that the Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Ida Barbour Early Learning Center in Portsmouth, Virginia, in connection with the stations’ “Founders Day of Caring” activities. Established by Nexstar in 2016, “Founders Day” enables employees to take paid time off to do volunteer work at non-profit and public service organizations in the local communities served by Nexstar television stations.

Founded in 1910, The Ida Barbour Early Learning Center enhances the quality of life for at-risk children and their families by providing care in a safe, nurturing, and highly enriching environment. The Center is licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services to serve a capacity of 60 children in a safe, clean, and nurturing environment.

The mission of The Ida Barbour Early Learning Center is to prepare each child for success in school, in the community, and in life. Ida Barbour Early Learning Center enhances the quality of life for at-risk children and their families by providing care in a safe, nurturing, and highly enriching environment. Additionally, we seek to uplift low-income families and prepare them for a global society by counteracting the negative influences that limit their aspirations and opportunities.

The Ida Barbour Early Learning Center Offers:

Early care and education services for ages 6 weeks – 4 years

Before and after school care for ages 4 years – 7 years

Evidence-based curriculums

Experienced staff

Brigance assessments

U.S.D.A. approved meals

WAVY-TV and WBVT-TV are supporting the Center as part of celebrating this year’s “Founders Day”—volunteering time at the Center and helping to coordinate donations from area businesses to purchase much-need equipment for the facility, including a new refrigerator, playground equipment, and park benches.