Identifying and Fixing Leaks ﻿Saves Dollars and Makes Sense

By: City of Newport News

Is the drip, drip, drip in your bathtub driving you mad? It could also be increasing your water bill and wasting valuable H 2 0. Finding and fixing leaks in your home is the focus of Fix-a-Leak Week, an annual Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awareness event supported locally by askHRgreen.org. Left unattended, faulty toilet flappers, dripping faucets and other leaking valves can amount to the loss of nearly 90 gallons of water per household, per day. Fixing easily corrected household water leaks can save homeowners approximately 10 percent on their water bills. Follow these simple steps to ensure that your home is watertight:

Check your utility bill. A good method to check for leaks is to examine your winter water usage. If a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons of water per month, there are leaks to be found.

Read your water meter. Check your water meter before and after a 30-minute period when no water is being used. If the meter does not read exactly the same, you probably have a leak.

Test the toilet. Put a few drops of food coloring into the tank at the back of your toilet and let it sit for 10 minutes. If color shows up in the bowl, you have a leak. Make sure to flush afterward to avoid staining.

Fixing leaks means less water wasted and more money saved. For more tips about smart water use and all things green in Hampton Roads, visit www.askHRgreen.org.