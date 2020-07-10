Important Information About Reaching Social Security During the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the current coronavirus pandemic, we continue to provide help. While our offices are not currently providing service to walk-in visitors, we remain committed to providing ongoing benefits and vital services. We are able to help people by phone with most Social Security business. You can speak with a representative by calling their local Social Security office or our National 800 Number, 1-800-772-1213. We provide local office phone numbers conveniently online with our Social Security Office Locator at secure.ssa.gov/ICON/main.jsp<https://secure.ssa.gov/ICON/main.jsp>. We also have many secure and convenient online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices<http://www.ssa.gov/onlineservices>. Most of your business with us can be done online, however, we know that many people still rely on phone or in-person help. If you have a critical situation and we cannot help them by phone or online, we may be able to schedule an appointment. If you need help, contact us now to get the help you need. We also understand that getting medical and other documentation can be difficult due to the pandemic so we continue to extend certain deadlines wherever possible.