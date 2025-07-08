Important Message from Portsmouth Utilities About Your Water Bill

Dear Valued Public Utilities Customers,

On June 23, 2025, the City of Portsmouth switched to a new billing system for Public Utilities. We understand this change didn’t go as smoothly as we had hoped, and we apologize for any confusion or delays it may have caused. Our team has been working diligently to resolve the issues.

Here’s What Happened:

• Payment Processing Error (June 23–30): Some phone and online payments were internally misrouted and never posted or charged. Customers affected are being contacted directly with instructions to resubmit their payment

• Delayed Payment Posting: Payments made during the transition (e.g., in person, by mail, or through banks) experienced delays in being posted. If you made a payment within the last three weeks, those payments will be posted by next week.

What We’re Doing to Make Things Right:

• No late fees or penalties will be added while we fix these issues.

• You don’t need to call or wait in line. We are personally reviewing each account to ensure that no one is charged incorrectly.

• We’re making phone calls, sending letters, and emails to customers who were affected.

• We are also meeting with the software company to discuss what went wrong and how we can improve with future system transitions.

We are truly sorry for the trouble, and thank you for your patience while we resolve the issue. We’ll keep working until everything is correct.

Thank you for understanding,

Steven Carter, MBA, CGCIO

City Manager, City of Portsmouth, VA