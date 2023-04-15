In Case You Missed It: Governor Glenn Youngkin Highlights Record-High for Virginia’s Agricultural and Forestry Exports During Visit to Richmond Marine Terminal

RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH: Virginia ag exports soar – and Youngkin’s still selling

Gazing at the three silvery grain elevators at the southern end of Richmond Marine Terminal that helped power Virginia’s $1 billion jump in agriculture exports, Gov. Glenn Youngkin had one question for the operator: “What would it take to get you to build another?”

On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a record value for Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports as he unveiled the 2022 export data at the Virginia Inland Port facility in Richmond.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the Richmond Marine Terminal to share an update on Virginia’s agricultural industry on Monday, April 10. According to data from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), the commonwealth’s agriculture industry provides an impact of over $82 billion to the state’s economy and over 380,000 jobs.

The new data comes just weeks before Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to lead a trade mission to Taiwan, South Korea and Japan at the end of this month. In a statement on Monday, the governor said the 2022 data “provides a tremendous foundation to work from as I prepare to embark on my first international trade mission.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday unveiled new farming data at the Virginia Inland Port facility in Richmond. According to Virginia Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, 2022 exports eclipsed by 25 percent the previous record set in 2021 of more than $4 billion.

