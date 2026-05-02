In Hampton Roads, Governor Spanberger Signs Workforce Development Bills

NORFOLK, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today in Hampton Roads signed bipartisan legislation focused on connecting more Virginians with apprenticeships and supporting the men and women who power the Commonwealth’s economy.

At Virginia Peninsula Community College’s recently opened Newport News Trades Center, the Governor joined state and local leaders to sign House Bill 772, patroned by Delegate Virgil Thornton, to provide greater flexibility for the use of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds. Later at Norfolk State University, Governor Spanberger signed House Bill 67, patroned by Delegate Michael Feggans, to connect workers with good-paying jobs in Virginia’s nation-leading offshore wind industry.

“Since day one, my Administration has hit the ground running to make this Commonwealth more affordable for Virginia families, make Virginia a great place to do business, and bring people together while we get it done,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Because of the legislation I’m signing today, local workforce boards will have more flexibility to direct resources where they’re needed most, and Virginia can do more to build a skilled workforce to support our nation-leading offshore wind industry. I want to thank the patrons of these bills — their leadership made today possible.”

“I am grateful for the leadership shown by the Governor today,” said Delegate Virgil Thornton. “Together with our partners, we will maintain Virginia’s national security advantage here in Hampton Roads.”

“I am thankful for everyone who came together to ensure hardworking Virginians benefit from the job opportunities offered by this important offshore wind project,” said Delegate Michael Feggans. “This is a strong signal not just to the Commonwealth, but to the nation — that Virginia is serious about our renewable energy portfolio.”

Earlier on Wednesday at Fort Eustis, Governor Spanberger launched the Virginia Veteran Registered Apprenticeship Muster — a new career event designed to connect transitioning servicemembers and Veterans to skilled, high‑demand roles by expanding access to Registered Apprenticeships.