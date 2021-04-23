In-person Early Voting in Begins Today for the June 8 Democratic Primary

The June 8 Democratic Party Primary Election is quickly approaching! In-person, early voting and ballot drop-off stations for the election will be available at the following locations in Newport News: City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave. 6th floorCity Center, Fountain Plaza II, 700 Town Center Dr. 1st floor conference room In-person early voting begins today, April 23, at City Hall and will continue Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, April 27, at the Fountain Plaza II satellite office and will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Beginning Monday, May 24, the satellite location will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Both locations will be open on Saturday, May 29 and Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The deadline to register to vote is May 17 at 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is May 28 at 5 p.m. Election Day polls are open 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. For questions regarding voting in Newport News, visit the city’s website or contact the Voter Registrar’s Office at 757-926-8683 or vlewis@nnva.gov.