In-Person Voting for the June Primaries Begins April 23, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Elections announces that early voting (in-person voting) begins Friday, April 23, 2021. Also, absentee ballots will be sent to all voters who have requested a ballot by mail. Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot, either inperson or by mail. Voters can request a mailed ballot online at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation. They can also find a vote-by-mail ballot form at elections.virginia.gov/forms. Or they can contact their local voter registration office and ask them to mail them an application. Contact information for local registrars can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, May 28, 2021 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots returned bymail must be postmarked by Election Day, June 8, 2021 and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Friday, June 11, 2021. Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at a drop off location at their local voter registration office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day. In-person voting ends June 5, 2021. Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Voters can simply go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID andcast a ballot. More information about what IDs are considered acceptable can be found at elections.virginia.gov/voterID. If you believe you may not safely have a witness present while completing the absentee ballot for the June 8, 2021 primary election, you are not required to have a witness present. Also, if you are blind or have low vision or have impaired manual dexterity, you have the option of voting an absentee ballot using an electronic ballot marking tool. More about accessible voting options can be found at elections.virginia.gov/accessible. Voters with questions about the June 8, 2021 primary election may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit our website at elections.virginia.gov. Voters are also encouraged to follow us on Twitter at @vaElect, Facebook at @VirginiaELECT and Instagram at @va_election.