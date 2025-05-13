Indian American Impact Fund Endorses Amish Shah for Congress in AZ-01

Scottsdale, AZ — Today, the Indian American Impact Fund proudly endorses Dr. Amish Shah for Congress in Arizona’s 1st congressional district. If elected, Dr. Shah would become the first South Asian to represent Arizona in the U.S. Congress. A highly competitive district narrowly won by the Republican incumbent in 2024, AZ-01 is expected to be one of the most high-profile races in the 2026 general election and a key battleground for Democrats in their effort to flip the U.S. House.

Chintan Patel, Executive Director of Indian American Impact Fund, released the following statement:

“We are thrilled to endorse Dr. Amish Shah, a dedicated public servant who is ready to take on Donald Trump and MAGA extremism and defend our democracy. His tireless door-knocking and grassroots organizing reflect his deep connection to the communities he serves.

As a physician and former state representative, Amish brings a thoughtful, solutions-driven approach to some of the most urgent issues facing Arizona and the country. He understands the economic pressures working families face and will fight for policies that lower costs, create good-paying jobs, and expand opportunities for all.

We are proud to support a South Asian candidate playing such a pivotal role in determining control of the U.S. House. Arizona’s 1st district is a critical linchpin for Democrats, and we are excited to back Amish through the primary and general elections and into Congress. We are confident he will be a tireless advocate for all Arizonans, and his leadership will be a major step forward for representation in our government.”

Dr. Amish Shah added: “I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the Indian American Impact Fund and to be buoyed by the support of South Asian Americans across the country. I’ve spent my life fighting to give overlooked communities a seat at the table—whether in the emergency room, the state legislature, or on the campaign trail. In Congress, I’ll continue that work by delivering real solutions for Arizona families and ensuring every voice is heard.”

