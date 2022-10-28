Indoor and Outdoor Christmas Decorations Requested for Boys Home of Virginia

A time-honored tradition at Boys Home is the annual Christmas cottage decorating contest. The tradition started in 1966 and is anticipated by all on the hill. Darling Cottage was the winning cottage for 2021 and is pictured above. As you and your families are sorting through and putting away your Christmas decorations this year, please keep us in mind. If there are any decorations you no longer use, they would make a wonderful addition to the Boys Home community. The noble mission of Boys Home currently serves over forty young men. We appreciate your assistance in making their homes shine brightly this holiday season!