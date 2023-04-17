Industrial Revitalization Fund grant

The City has been awarded a $90,000 planning grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Industrial Revitalization Fund. City Council appropriated the funds which will be used for a survey and feasibility study of Economic Development Authority-owned property at 2591 West Avenue. Built in the 1940s, it previously served as St. Constantine and St. Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Revitalization of this property is timely with recent redevelopment activity along 23rd Street, and bolstered by the historic district nomination for the downtown area that will make available the use of federal and state historic tax credits for rehabilitation projects. The activities funded by the grant will provide valuable information as to the physical condition of the building and potential options for adaptive reuse, and better position the property for developer solicitation and outreach.