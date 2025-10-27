Information for SNAP Recipients

Due to the federal government shutdown that began on October 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has notified the Commonwealth of Virginia that November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits cannot be issued at this time. This is a nationwide issue impacting all SNAP households.

What You Need to Know:

If you currently have SNAP benefits on your EBT card, you can continue to use them to purchase food.

November SNAP benefits will not be issued unless the federal government provides additional guidance.

Newport News Human Services does not have additional information at this time.

Need Help Finding Food?

If you need help accessing food during the shutdown, please reach out to one of the following community resources: