iNNoX Zone: Newport News Exchange Coming November 1

The iNNoX Zone: Newport News Exchange is a one-day interactive civic innovation experience designed to invite residents, visitors, and business owners to explore, exchange, and experience the city’s future. Participants will engage in hands-on, gamified activities that collect real-time feedback to help guide city planning and improve services.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Blvd.). It offers an opportunity for the community to share ideas, connect with others, and contribute to shaping the future of Newport News.