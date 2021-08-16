Input Needed as City Designs Health and Wellness Trail

As part of the implementation of our Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) grant, Newport News is creating a Health and Wellness Trail Network. The Network is intended to connect activity and investment areas within the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood (MRCN) and surrounding community. The goal is to promote health, wellness, social connectivity, and access to economic development opportunities while highlighting the rich history of the community. While the Health and Wellness Trail Network will be based in the Southeast Community, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy it and its amenities. The community is invited to take a brief survey to share your vision for the future of neighborhood/community as a result of this project. The survey asks a range of questions, including amenities you’d like to see along the trail, areas you’d most likely travel and more. Share your thoughts and vision for our city and this exciting project! The Health and Wellness Trail Network will extend from the waterfront at Pinkett’s Beach to 18th Street and connect to other transportation corridors, including Ivy Avenue and 16th Street. It will also be aligned with the proposed Birthplace of America Trail on 16th Street and Madison Avenue and offer broader connections to the greater Southeast Community and Downtown Newport News. This project is one of the Critical Community Improvements being supported by CNI funds.