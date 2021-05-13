Input Needed for the Health and Wellness Trail Network Logo

As part of the implementation of our Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) grant, Newport News is creating a Health and Wellness Trail Network. The Network is intended to connect activity and investment areas within the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood (MRCN) and surrounding community. The goal is to promote health, wellness, social connectivity, and access to economic development opportunities while highlighting the rich history of the community. The Health and Wellness Trail Network will extend from the waterfront at Pinkett’s Beach to 18th Street and connect to other transportation corridors, including Ivy Avenue and 16th Street. It will also be aligned with the proposed Birthplace of America Trail on 16th Street and Madison Avenue and offer broader connections to the greater Southeast Community and Downtown Newport News. This project is one of the Critical Community Improvements being supported by CNI funds. The city is working with a contractor, Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, to engage with residents on trail planning efforts and to develop branding and signage for the Network. We want to better understand the amenities and features people want and need, as well as hear ideas for trail connections. While the Health and Wellness Trail Network will be based in the Southeast Community, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy it and its amenities. The community is invited to take a brief survey to share input on your vision for the future of neighborhood/community as a result of this project and provide recommendations on the logo design. Please take a few moments to respond to the survey and be a part of the exciting transformation taking place in Newport News!