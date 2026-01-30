Intelligence Committee Democrats Demand Answers on Gabbard Presence

Today, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking Member Jim Himes (D-CT-04) and Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Mark R. Warner (D-VA) wrote to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard regarding her participation in the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center.

“In the year since your confirmation as Director of National Intelligence, you have puzzlingly sought to dismantle elements of the Intelligence Community organized to identify, assess, and counter foreign threats to U.S. elections,” the lawmakers wrote. “This has included dismantling the Foreign Malign Influence Center, the product of bipartisan legislation in 2019; declassifying a range of classified materials associated with the 2016 Presidential Election – in an apparent attempt to rewrite the well-established public record generated by the Special Counsel Investigation and the bipartisan Senate Select Committee on Intelligence investigation; and paralyzing intelligence production on foreign plans and intentions towards future U.S. elections. In parallel, the Attorney General and Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation have dissolved the Foreign Influence Task Force, which was established under President Trump’s first term.

“It is also deeply concerning that you participated in this domestic law enforcement action. The Intelligence Community should be focused on foreign threats and, as you yourself have testified, when those intelligence authorities are turned inwards the results can be devastating for Americans privacy and civil liberties.”

The letter concluded: “Given the politically fraught nature of elections for federal office, any federal efforts associated with combatting foreign election threats necessitate public transparency, prompt updating of Congressional intelligence committees, and clear commitment to non-partisan conduct. Your recent actions raise foundational questions about the current mission of your office, and it is critical that you brief the Committees immediately as part of your obligation to keep Congress fully and currently informed.”

The full text of the letter is available here.