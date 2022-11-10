Interested in Adoption? Fostering?

If you ask adoptive parents “Why adopt?” they might show you a picture of the first time that they met their son. They might tell the story of the summer when they taught their daughter how to swim. Or describe the feeling they get when hearing the sound of their children laughing and playing together in the backyard. Every parent has their personal reasons for adopting, but at its core, the advantage of adoption is simple: it builds families.

Have you ever considered opening your heart and your home by becoming a foster parent or adopting a child? If so, we invite you to learn more about the experience at our upcoming Adoption Symposium, Cultivating Courageous Kids: Restoring the Spirit of Community & Family.

Join Newport News Human Services and First Home Care on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn located at 980 Omni Boulevard. You can look forward to an evening jam-packed with educational resources, influential speakers, personal experiences, workshops, and more! Registration ends Nov. 16 at noon. Learn more and register here.