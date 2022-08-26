Interfaith Organization Hosted the 2022 Virginia Environmental Justice Retreat for Legislators

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Interfaith Power & Light hosted their annual Virginia Environmental Justice Retreat for legislators from August 22, 2022, to August 23, 2022, at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville. For the two days, legislators and coalition partners convened to deepen their knowledge of climate and environmental injustices. The event’s guest speakers, workshops, and wellness activities strengthen bonds and empower action on climate in Virginia. Some of the topics covered during the retreat included the benefits of Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the important role of public engagement, and the upcoming availability of funds received from the Inflation Reduction Act.Dr. Faith B. Harris summarized the impact of the Environmental Justice Retreat for Legislators, saying that “Legislators heard from expert speakers and panelists that to win a livable future where health education, economics, and housing are affordable and accessible for their constituents and all Virginians, they must prioritize climate and environmental justice now.” Delegate Jackie Glass, representing Virginia’s 89th District, said, “For me, the retreat honored the space needed to express the urgency of environmental justice education and action. This convening of legislators, advocates, and stakeholders is exactly what will prevent Virginians from being victims of the plans and ambitions of others. I am grateful for the experience connecting me to new allies, ideas, and opportunities.” The 2022 Virginia Environmental Justice Retreat evaluated ongoing environmental injustices through a moral and values-based lens. This event defined opportunities for climate and ecological justice and why it is urgent to address these issues for communities across Virginia. This event allowed legislators to reflect, hear directly from experts, participate in dialogue, and better understand Virginia’s health, financial and sociological implications of climate and environmental injustices. “VAIPL’s Environmental Justice Retreat for legislators was so well timed and designed as it brought together long-time activists, organizations, and legislators to address important environmental issues impacting our families, businesses, and communities. It is clear that we must stay diligent, united, and persistent about protecting and reimagining our present and our future energy sources, and we ensure just transitions for the people of Virginia. There is no planet B.” said Delegate Michelle Maldonado, representing Virginia’s 50th District. For more information, contact Faith Harris at fharris@vaipl.org or 804-920-3761This event is sponsored by Virginia Interfaith Power & Light.