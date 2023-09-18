International Yeast Products Manufacturer to Establish First U.S. Operation in Virginia

By: The Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

Leiber to invest up to $20 million in Rockingham County facility, creating 35 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Leiber, a German manufacturer that processes brewers’ yeast into animal nutrition, biotechnology, and nutraceutical products, will invest up to $20 million to establish its first U.S. operation in Innovation Village in Rockingham County. The Leiber U.S. manufacturing facility will be completed in phases and successively increase its processing capabilities and range of products. Virginia successfully competed with four adjacent states for the project, which will create 35 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Leiber’s first U.S. operation to Virginia, again demonstrating that the Commonwealth is an ideal launch point for international manufacturers to enter the U.S. market,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“The company’s new facility in Rockingham County is in strategic proximity to the Shenandoah Valley’s robust beverage processing industry, and we are confident this new partnership is a recipe for success.”

“Leiber is a strong addition to Virginia’s fast-growing food and beverage manufacturing sector, joining a diverse ecosystem of partners and suppliers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth’s workforce, infrastructure, and best-in-class business climate distinguish Virginia as a top-tier location for global manufacturers to reach new markets, and we look forward to Leiber’s future growth in Rockingham County.”

“We evaluated various sites in five different states in the Northeast U.S. and found in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia a perfect mix of qualified workforce, proximity to customers and vendors, as well as strong and professional support from VEDP and Rockingham County,” said Christian Stork-Bohmann, Director Corporate Development at Leiber GmbH, Germany.

“As the largest agricultural-producing county in Virginia, this project aligns with our vision of supporting and building upon our strong agricultural base,” said Dewey Ritchie, Chair of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors. “Rockingham County is looking forward to Leiber’s commitment to creating new jobs and diversifying our tax base by supporting the growing food and beverage industry in the Valley.”

“It has been a pleasure for the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to work with Leiber and Rockingham County in bringing their project to fruition,” said Jay A. Langston, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.“Leiber’s announcement for their new feed supplement production facility strengthens Rockingham’s and Shenandoah Valley’s agricultural business environment through its international presence and its use of existing food and beverage producers.”

“This is an important and significant business investment in the Shenandoah Valley that would not have happened without the strategic partnership between Leiber, Governor Youngkin’s Administration, and Rockingham County. The job opportunities and economic growth that will result from this investment further highlight the Shenandoah Valley’s status as a great place to live, work, and do business,” said Senator Mark Obenshain.

“Leiber is a welcome addition to the Shenandoah Valley, and I appreciate the effort of state and local partners to bring this project and additional good-paying jobs to our area,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “Their expansion to Rockingham County will complement existing food and agriculture-related businesses, and I’m confident they will have an active market for their products here.”

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Bramsche, Germany, Leiber refines brewers’ yeast to produce innovative products for humans and animals. The company carries out research in its own laboratories and develops tailor-made product solutions for healthy nutrition, biotechnology, and agricultural applications. Leiber cooperates with breweries worldwide to offload brewers’ yeast for further upcycling, operating five production sites in three countries and supplying excellent products to more than 65 countries.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Leiber’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.