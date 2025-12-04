Intersection Improvements for Oriana Road, Warwick Boulevard

In 2026, the Department of Engineering will make improvements to the intersection of Oriana Rd. and Warwick Blvd. The plan includes installing a median that will eliminate the east/west through movement, meaning vehicles on Oriana Rd. will be required to turn right onto Warwick Blvd. Additionally, pedestrian pushbuttons will be installed as part of the project. The total cost of the project is $994,342, funded by a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) grant.

This project has been awarded to Curtis Contracting. They expect to begin construction in early 2026. The project is estimated to take approximately six months to complete. During construction, portions of Oriana Rd. may be temporarily detoured.