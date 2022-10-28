Introducing the 980 Express

By: City of Portsmouth

NORFOLK – A new, limited-stop bus service begins Sunday connecting the Amazon warehouses in Chesapeake and Suffolk to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center in Norfolk.

The route 980 is the latest offering on the expanding 757 Express network and will provide workers an opportunity to leave their cars at home as they commute to these important employment centers.

The 980 will have four daily runs – two in the morning and two in the afternoon – serving not only the Amazon centers but locations at County and Court streets and the Victory Crossing transfer centers, all in Portsmouth. The cost will be $2 one way.

The early morning 980 runs start at the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center (DNTC) at 5:50 a.m. and at Amazon’s Suffolk facility at 5:45 a.m. Afternoon runs start at 5:45 p.m. from DNTC and at Amazon Suffolk at 5:45 p.m.

HRT will adjust scheduled times depending on usage.

The 980 joins the 960 and 961 as the latest limited-stop routes in Hampton Roads.

“The development of these regionally significant employment centers demands a transit response, and we are happy to offer one to the commuting public,” said William Harrell, President, and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit.

For more information on transit services, visit gohrt.com