Introducing Virginia SUN Bucks

New program helps families buy groceries in summer

The Virginia Department of Social Services has launched a new program to help families buy groceries for their school-aged children this summer. Virginia Sun Bucks is a new program that provides $120 per eligible school-aged child for groceries during the summer.

Children are automatically enrolled if they receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), income-eligible medical assistance, or if they participated in the free/reduced-price school meals program during the 2023-2024 school year. SNAP recipients will receive their benefits on their existing SNAP EBT cards, while non-SNAP recipients will receive a SUN Bucks card by mail.

If your child is not automatically enrolled, you can apply by visiting VirginiaSunBucks.com/Apply to print and mail the application to 5600 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA, 23060, or by contacting the Virginia Sun Bucks Call Center at 866-513-1414 (toll-free) or 804-294-1633 (local).

Benefits will start rolling out this August. ﻿The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 30. For more information, visit VirginiaSunBucks.com.