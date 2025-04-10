Notice is hereby given that the City of Raleigh, North Carolina is seeking sealed bids for three (3) catch basin maintenance trucks with 4,000 lb. folding crane, subject to contract performance and an annual appropriation by the Raleigh City Council.

Important Dates:

Deadline for Written Questions is April 16, 2025, by 12:00 PM. Bids will be accepted until April 30, 2025 no later than 2:00 PM. A public bid opening will be held at 222 W. Hargett Street, 5th Floor, Ste. 502, Raleigh, NC 27601. No official award will be made at the Bid Opening. All bidders are welcome to attend the bid opening. LATE BIDS WILL NOT BE OPENED OR ACCEPTED.

Click below to view a detailed overview regarding this advertisement:

ITB: Catch Basin Maintenance Truck

All questions related to this solicitation should be submitted to the following individual:

Steven Jones, Procurement Analyst

Steven.Jones@raleighnc.gov