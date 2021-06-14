It’s National Waste and Recycling Workers Week!

The week of June 17 has been designated as National Waste and Recycling Workers Week. During this special week of celebration, please join the City of Newport News in thanking the men and women who keep our neighborhoods and streets safe and clean.

In the City of Newport News, the Solid Waste Division consists of approximately 80 full- and part-time staff members who work in rain or shine to collect almost 58,000 tons of trash and 8500 cubic yards of brush annually. That breaks down to more than 1 and a half tons of trash per household! The automated trash trucks collect almost 39,000 tons per year while the knuckleboom trucks collect over 19,000 tons of curbside trash with an additional 8,500 cubic yards of brush debris collected annually. Recycling trucks collect over 8,000 tons per year. The average number of homes serviced each month is 41,871.

An extra-special thank you to these workers for their continued service to our community! These essential personnel show up every day and put in long hours to keep up with the high demand of trash and debris. Thank you for helping us celebrate these hard-working men and women!