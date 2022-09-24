It’s Peak Hurricane Season!

By: City of Newport News

We’ve reached the peak of hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. While hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, now through late October tends to be the busiest times for storms in our region (although they can strike at any time!).

It’s important to prepare your home and family before a storm threatens our area. Below are some things you can do now.

Also, stay informed! Follow the National Weather Service’s Wakefield office on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date storm information and keep an eye on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages.