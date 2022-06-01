It’s the First Day of Hurricane Season – Are you Prepared?

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year, which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season. NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to Nov. 30, predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with 70% confidence.

Early preparation and understanding your risks are key to being hurricane ready. Making a plan is a critical first step. Know where you will ride out the storm and get your supplies now; you don’t want to be standing in long lines when a Hurricane Watch is issued and the supplies that you need might be sold out. To learn how to make your plan, visit ready.gov/make-a-plan. In addition to creating a written plan, remember to complete the following tasks: Look up your evacuation zone.Pack an emergency kit and include food, water and other essential supplies.Sign up for NN Alert, the official notification for the City of Newport NewsLearn more about flood insurance and invest in it to protect your home. A storm can strike at any time and preparedness is key!