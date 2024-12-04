It’s the Holiday Season in Virginia Beach

Festive events are sure to get you in the holiday spirit and bring lots of good cheer!

Pictured: Scuba Santa at the Virginia Aquarium for Holi-Rays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Kick off the hap-happiest season of all with some Virginia Beach holiday traditions and programs from Virginia Beach Public Library, Cultural Affairs, the Farmers Market and the Virginia Aquarium.

Candlelight Yule Tours

Dec. 6 and 7, 5-8 p.m., Thoroughgood House, 1636 Parish Road

Price: $10/adults and children 11+, $5/children 2-10, FREE for children under 2

Visit the Thoroughgood House for a half-hour tour, where costumed guides will escort you by candlelight through the historic home while sharing stories of the decorations, traditions, foods, and festivities of an 18th-century Christmas. “Yule” love the live instrumental music by the Itinerant Band and learn how members of the household would have experienced the holidays based on their roles and status in the community. Before you head home, grab a hot drink while you write your wishes to burn on the Yule logs. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Santa’s Workshop

Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Beach Farmers Market, 3640 Dam Neck Road

FREE and open to the public

Get ready for the holiday season with over 90 artisans selling unique creations, perfect for early shopping of one-of-a-kind gifts. Enjoy music, food, children’s activities and free pictures with Santa in the Rural Heritage Center from 11:30 to 3 p.m. (bring your own cameras).

Holi-Rays

Dec. 13 and 14, 6-9 p.m., Virginia Aquarium, 717 General Booth Blvd.

Price: $32.95/adults, $27.95/children 5-11, Members: 50% off

The Virginia Aquarium is decking the halls and transforming into a winter wonderland of lights and holiday magic under the sea. Come dressed in your holiday best or festive pajamas for an evening of family fun. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.

Two-Fif-Tea-Th Tavern: A Historic Holiday Event

Dec. 14, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Lynnhaven Colonial Education Center, 4409 Wishart Road

Price: $45

Celebrate like it’s 1774! Join an early celebration at the Lynnhaven Colonial Education Center for the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday commemorating the 1774 Yorktown Tea Party! Play authentic games from the 18th century and discover the role that taverns and coffee houses played during the American Revolution. The event includes food and drink services, and a tour of the historic Lynnhaven House. Period attire is encouraged! Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

The Virginia Beach Public Library has several holiday activities for all ages at various library branches, from creating your own DIY wreaths and other homemade giftable items to holiday movie matinees. See the complete list of events, schedule and more at vbpl.librarymarket.com.

Be sure to check out Visit Virginia Beach’s event calendar for even more holiday festivities! Please note that some events may cause temporary road closures.

Happy holidays!