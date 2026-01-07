It’s the New Year in Virginia Beach

Residents and guests have exciting, highly anticipated annual events to explore in January 2026, like the Winter Wildlife Festival and Virginia Beach Restaurant Week. These activities are complemented by new attractions, such as the “Earth Matters: Rethink the Future” exhibit, the VBGIGs: Philippines concert experience, “The Art of Water” photography exhibition and more.

Events

Francis Land House Tours

Thursdays-Sundays in January, Francis Land House, 3131 Virginia Beach Blvd.

FREE and open to the public

Visit the recently refurbished Francis Land House and its new exhibition rooms. Free tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Thursday to Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays throughout January. Guests are welcome to register online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The house, once surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland, served as the home of Francis Land VI, a wealthy plantation owner from a prominent family in Princess Anne County, Virginia. It’s furnished with a mix of period antiques and reproductions to interpret the period that Francis Land VI and his wives and daughters were in residence, circa 1805-1819.

VBGIGs: Philippines

Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., Zeiders American Dream Theater, 4509 Commerce St.

FREE (Advance tickets are sold out; walk-ins are welcome, as space allows.)

This special Virginia Beach Globally Inspired Gatherings (VBGIGs) celebrates 25 years of Virginia Beach’s Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia with a blend of folk, funk, jazz, opera and pop, showcasing two award-winning touring artists alongside local youth performers. Allan Palacios Chan and Madz Johnson will collaborate with the Center for an exclusive, dynamic concert experience. This family-friendly revue of music, dance, and martial arts highlights the artistic and cultural traditions and innovations of the Filipino community in Virginia Beach and across the world.

E-Cycling Event

Jan. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Blvd.

FREE and open to the public

The Virginia Aquarium is hosting a free e-cycling event to properly dispose of any retired electronics you may have upgraded over the holidays. In addition to electronic waste, the Aquarium will be collecting cardboard, plastic such as bubble wrap and case overwrap, and live cut Christmas trees. Trees and these other items will only be accepted for the three hours during the event, and from residential households. No commercial businesses. More details about accepted items are available at the Aquarium’s website.

“The Art of Water” Exhibition Opening Reception

Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m., Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Market St.

FREE (open to public with advance registration)

Michael Kunzinger, an art and travel photographer based in Virginia’s Middle Peninsula region, presents “The Art of Water,” a photography exhibition inviting attendees to view nature’s documentary, and challenge the divide between what is real and abstract. The exhibit is on view now through March 30 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts whenever the box office is open, as well as to event ticketholders during events.

SHAPES (Les Mills Fitness Class) Launch Events

Jan. 13, 8:30-9:15 a.m., Princess Anne Recreation Center, 1400 Nimmo Parkway

Jan. 14, 8:15-9 a.m., Kempsville Recreation Center, 800 Monmouth Lane

FREE (rec center membership or day pass required)

You, along with millions of others, may have made a New Year’s resolution to practice better wellness in 2026 with a return to the gym and a fitness routine. Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation has seven state-of-the art recreation centersthroughout the city offering a wide variety of exercise equipment and classes. SHAPES is a new, low-impact strength training class designed to build muscle and improve posture.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2026

Jan. 16-25, Various locations throughout the city

Prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Dining enthusiasts are invited to Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2026 for “Tastes & Traditions, A Culinary Celebration by Land and by Sea.” From Jan. 16-25, local chefs will blend heritage and innovation, crafting menus that capture both the history and the heartbeat of Virginia Beach. Diners can expect dishes inspired by the region’s bounty, infused with creativity, and served with genuine Virginia hospitality.

A culinary crowd pleaser for residents and visitors, the event has been sponsored by the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association for more than two decades, with support from the Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau. Participating restaurants will offer an array of food options on prix fixe breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus. For a list of participating restaurants, reservation links and Dine and Stay details, visit DineInVB.com

Earth Matters: Rethink the Future

Jan. 25-May 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Blvd.

Included with admission

The Virginia Aquarium opens a new changing exhibit this month called “Earth Matters: Rethink the Future,” created by Scitech in Perth, Australia and produced by Imagine Exhibitions. Designed for families of all ages, experience how the smallest actions can have a big impact on our world in this thought-provoking, immersive, fully interactive exhibit that explores innovations and solutions that help the world adapt to a more sustainable future.

Winter Wildlife Festival

Jan. 24-Feb. 1, Various locations throughout the city

Prices/registration vary per event

WWF Kickoff Event

Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Princess Anne Recreation Center, 1400 Nimmo Parkway

FREE and open to the public

Start the new year with Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation for a week-long, city-wide celebration featuring wildlife programs, guest speakers, nature walks and family-friendly environmental activities, in addition to unique experiences that range from art workshops to trivia nights. Events are filling up so register today!

The Winter Wildlife Festival (WWF) officially kicks off Jan. 24 at the Princess Anne Recreation Center. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy a family-friendly day of nature and community. Explore exhibits and vendors, check out hands-on kids’ activities, and drop in for walk-up workshops.

Don’t forget to enter the WWF Photo Contest and show off your photography skills that celebrate the beauty of coastal Virginia! Open to all ages, capture stunning wildlife, scenic landscapes or moments from the festival itself, with photos taken between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.