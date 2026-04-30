Iverson Classic: 24K Showcase and The Iverson Games

Live from the The Allen Iverson Gymnasium at Bethel High School in Hampton, VA.

The 24K Showcase is an explosive game featuring some of the best players in the nation, coached by NBA veterans. Immediately following 24K, the Iverson Classic All-Americans will face off in 1-on-1 games, a 3PT Shootout and the world-famous Iverson Classic Dunk Contest.

Doors open at 5pm and the games tip off at 6pm.

NOTE: This ticket grants you access to the games at Bethel High School on April 30th. If you would also like tickets to the All-American game on May 2nd at Hampton Coliseum, they can be purchased separately here.

Date and time

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Location

Allen Iverson Gymnasium at Bethel High School



1067 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA 23666, USA