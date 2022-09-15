James River Treatment Plant SWIFT Construction Update

HRSD, the regional wastewater treatment utility, continues improvements for the James River Treatment Plant SWIFT project at Riverview Farm Park. Construction activities for this segment of the project include site preparation, installation of access roadways, construction of hydrants, and well drilling for two of the recharge wells. The work is scheduled primarily between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and this portion of the construction should be completed by early November

Some noise may be associated with these construction activities. As a comparison, the noise is expected to be no louder than what city traffic would be at a distance of 100 feet away. While this work is taking place, Riverview Farm Park trails will not be relocated or shut down. When construction traffic crosses the trails, the contractor will utilize spotters or flaggers as needed to temporarily stop trail users for public safety. Construction traffic may be entering and exiting the access entrances on Menchville Road, and signage will be in place noting where the construction entrances are located. Due to the nature of construction, work is weather and situation dependent, and dates are subject to change. Please visit the project’s webpage for updates.