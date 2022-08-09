James River Treatment Plant SWIFT Improvements

The Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow (SWIFT) work on the James River Treatment Plant near Riverview Farm begins this week. HRSD, our regional wastewater treatment utility, says the modification work includes the demolition of existing structures and installation of a new access to the city’s scenic pier and overlook. As a result, the area is temporarily closed for the next three to four weeks, depending on the weather.

The majority of the work should take place primarily between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. To maintain safety, traffic control measures will be in place. After completion of this work, there will be a new location and route for public access to the city’s existing pier and overlook access. The work should not affect water or sewer services.

Please visit the HRSD James River Treatment Plant project web page for updates and learn about upcoming projects at the site including well drilling and a new trail system.