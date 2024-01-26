James Rivers Bridge to be closed Feb. 2-6 for Critical Maintenance

SECOND OF TWO, MULTIDAY CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR ROUTE 17 JAMES RIVER BRIDGE WIRE ROPES REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Bridge to be closed Feb. 2-6 for critical maintenance

NEWPORT NEWS/ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY — The Route 17 James River Bridge (JRB) will be closed to vehicular traffic and maritime vessels that require a bridge lift while contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) perform critical maintenance work starting Friday, Feb. 2 at 1 a.m. and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 5 a.m. The maritime closure may extend up to an additional 24 hours through 5 a.m. Feb. 7.

During the closure, crews will replace the second set of 40 of the bridge’s 80 counterweight wire ropes that are necessary to lift the bridge span for marine traffic. The contractor will first implement a single-lane closure in both directions on the JRB starting as early as 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, followed by the full closure being implemented in both directions at 1 a.m. on Feb. 2. As part of preliminary work on this project, motorists can anticipate additional single-lane closures and brief, intermittent stoppages and test lifts at the JRB leading up to next week’s full closure.

During the full extended closure, a signed detour will be in place directing motorists to the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as one of the primary alternate travel routes. Additional alternate routes include the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry and Route 460.

For maritime travel during the closure, marine vessels that do not require a bridge opening can continue to use the navigational channel under the bridge throughout the project’s duration. However, during this timeframe, no bridge openings can be performed for marine vessels that require a bridge lift. Maritime travel impacts may extend up to an additional 24 hours to ensure the bridge span is aligned and operating properly after a series of test lifts; however, VDOT will provide updates should this extension occur.

During the closure, motorists are encouraged to limit their travel or plan ahead using VDOT’s free 511 traffic tools or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS mobile app. Before traveling, check traffic conditions by using VDOT’s 511Virginia.org, the 511 Virginia mobile app, or by calling 511 while in Virginia, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more.

If unable to implement the closure during the scheduled dates, VDOT will provide advance notice to the public should the contractor need to utilize the following approved backup dates of 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 through 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 (Tuesday, Feb. 13 for marine traffic requiring bridge lifts).

Sign up for updates

For those interested in project closure updates related to marine-specific traffic, subscribe to receive updates via text message by texting the message “MARITIME” to 833-748-0519.

Additionally, the public can also subscribe to receive project closure updates via email and by text message by signing up on the VDOT project website or by texting “MOTORIST” to 833-748-0519.