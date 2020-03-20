Jamil Gambari, Hampton University’s Mr. Pirate, has been Named an EBONY HBCU Campus King

HAMPTON, Va. (March 19, 2020) – Hampton University student Jamil Gambari has just been named an EBONY HBCU Campus King. Gambari is a senior, marketing major from New York. He is one of ten winning Kings who will be featured in the pages of EBONY magazine and at EBONY.com. Part of the EBONY HBCU Campus Queens franchise, this is the second class of EBONY Campus Kings. Gambari is the first Mr. Pirate to receive this honor. These young men demonstrate the ability to inspire, lead and give back to their communities.

“Mr. Jamil Gambari epitomizes everything that makes Hampton University THE Standard of Excellence. Congratulations to Mr. Gambari for his recognition, and for displaying great character in all that he does,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

As Mr. Pirate, Gambari implemented his platform called 3D (Driven, Diverse and Dynamic). “My platform highlights the multidimensional aspects that African Americans possess through proper knowledge of our history and confidence building. Too many times, we limit the multitude of talents we were gifted with, and I feel this would be an amazing opportunity to highlight what we could achieve as we remove the barriers we impose on ourselves,” Gambari said.

During his college career, Gambari has maintained a 4.0 cumulative GPA, and was recognized as a Hampton Renaissance Scholar, representing the top 5% of his class academically. He served as Mr. American Marketing Association, a James T. George School of Business Student Ambassador, and he is an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. In his fraternity, Gambari served as the 2018-2019 Financial Secretary and the Stroll master. He was also recognized as the College Brother with the highest GPA in all of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. nationally this past July in Las Vegas, NV.

For his future career, Gambari plans to be a business owner and successful real estate broker. “Overall, I want to promote change and economic growth in low-income communities,” Gambari said.

