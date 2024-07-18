JAWN MURRAY TAKES FLIGHT TO RESILIENCE & SUCCESS IN ENTERTAINMENT

Jawn Murray’s career is nothing short of extraordinary. As an executive producer, TV host, commentator, pop culture expert, and media personality, he has crafted an incredible career portfolio. An NAACP Image Award winner and Telly Award recipient, Murray, who attended Norfolk State in the late ’90s/early 2000s, is now the executive producer of the nationally syndicated talk show Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd.

“While people see the glory of the story, they don’t know about the blood, sweat and tears that went in behind the scenes,” Murray reflects, thinking back to the hard work he put in to get where he is today. Murray’s story began when he was a pre-teen.

Growing up as a latchkey kid, Murray would race home from school, not for homework, but to immerse himself in the vibrant world of daytime talk shows, unknowingly laying the foundation for his future career. A fan of the sitcom A Different World, Murray was captivated by the show’s depiction of the diverse lives of students at a historically Black university. The TV show, which aired from 1987 to 1993, portrays the lives of students at Hillman College, a fictional historically Black university, and addresses social and political issues with humor and drama. Murray explained, “I was intrigued by the variety of what Black people are, that we’re not a monolith. I wanted that experience.”

In addition to the variety of uniquely different people that he was exposed to on the sitcom, this passion for diversity and storytelling was further solidified by a two-week summer program that led him to attend Norfolk State University. While at NSU, Murray understood that pursuing a degree in Mass Communications should provide him with a robust foundation in the field. There, under the esteemed Professor Dr. Wanda Brockington, Murray dove into the intricate world of video and camera production, mastering essential skills such as scriptwriting, directing, and editing.

Murray remembers Dr. Brockington telling him “You’re probably one of the most focused students, and you have such a clear vision of what you want.” The program covered digital media strategies, technical skills of being behind the camera and equipping Murray to excel and succeed in class. However, he had other ambitions. “I wanted to be on the front side of the camera.” He recalls that he wanted to be “the Black Regis (Philbin), walk in the spaces of Arsenio Hall. I was inspired by guys like Montell Williams; I loved the versatility of Tom Bergeron.”

Murray was heavily active at NSU, particularly in the Student Government Association, where he met his best friend and fellow Behold cover Alumnus, Phil Thornton. They would assist SGA during their larger events, like Homecoming and Spring Fest.

Through their entertainment internships and radio shows, Murray and Thornton were able to create a “pseudo-Hollywood culture” on the campus, solidifying strong relationships with music artists like Coko of the R&B group SWV, Chauncey of R&B group Blackstreet, and even Pharrell Williams, who would arrive on campus occasionally. The presence of these entertainers and more on campus brought a unique excitement and energy to the university.

Jawn Murray’s career is nothing short of extraordinary. As an executive producer, TV host, commentator, pop culture expert, and media personality, he has crafted an incredible career portfolio. An NAACP Image Award winner and Telly Award recipient, Murray, who attended Norfolk State in the late ’90s/early 2000s, is now the executive producer of the nationally syndicated talk show Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd.

“While people see the glory of the story, they don’t know about the blood, sweat and tears that went in behind the scenes,” Murray reflects, thinking back to the hard work he put in to get where he is today. Murray’s story began when he was a pre-teen.

Growing up as a latchkey kid, Murray would race home from school, not for homework, but to immerse himself in the vibrant world of daytime talk shows, unknowingly laying the foundation for his future career. A fan of the sitcom A Different World, Murray was captivated by the show’s depiction of the diverse lives of students at a historically Black university. The TV show, which aired from 1987 to 1993, portrays the lives of students at Hillman College, a fictional historically Black university, and addresses social and political issues with humor and drama. Murray explained, “I was intrigued by the variety of what Black people are, that we’re not a monolith. I wanted that experience.”

In addition to the variety of uniquely different people that he was exposed to on the sitcom, this passion for diversity and storytelling was further solidified by a two-week summer program that led him to attend Norfolk State University. While at NSU, Murray understood that pursuing a degree in Mass Communications should provide him with a robust foundation in the field. There, under the esteemed Professor Dr. Wanda Brockington, Murray dove into the intricate world of video and camera production, mastering essential skills such as scriptwriting, directing, and editing.

Murray remembers Dr. Brockington telling him “You’re probably one of the most focused students, and you have such a clear vision of what you want.” The program covered digital media strategies, technical skills of being behind the camera and equipping Murray to excel and succeed in class. However, he had other ambitions. “I wanted to be on the front side of the camera.”

He recalls that he wanted to be “the Black Regis (Philbin), walk in the spaces of Arsenio Hall. I was inspired by guys like Montell Williams; I loved the versatility of Tom Bergeron.”

Murray was heavily active at NSU, particularly in the Student Government Association, where he met his best friend and fellow Behold cover Alumnus, Phil Thornton. They would assist SGA during their larger events, like Homecoming and Spring Fest.

Through their entertainment internships and radio shows, Murray and Thornton were able to create a “pseudo-Hollywood culture” on the campus, solidifying strong relationships with music artists like Coko of the R&B group SWV, Chauncey of R&B group Blackstreet, and even Pharrell Williams, who would arrive on campus occasionally. The presence of these entertainers and more on campus brought a unique excitement and energy to the university.

Around the same time as the rise of the internet boom, while he was freelancing as a writer, doors began to open. Before automatic email distribution programs were a thing, Murray was manually sending out a newsletter, the Garek News, by blind copying email listings.

By his senior year, Murray’s newsletter gained popularity, catching the eye of executive Sheila Eldridge, who invited him to his first major awards show: The Soul Train Awards. The executive was ready to book his flight, unaware that Murray was still a student at Norfolk State.

Professional opportunities in the business Murray had longed for were calling his name, marking a pivotal moment in his life. “That was the biggest challenge, reconciling.” He had to decide whether to put these career-changing opportunities on hold to complete his degree or to explore the professional avenues that promised to open doors and put him on the path to living his dream in the entertainment industry. As a young 21-year-old, he chose to follow his dream, along with the good money and perks the industry offered.

By the mid 2000s, Jawn Murray was on the air as a young contributor on the Tom Joyner Morning Show. In addition, he wrote an entertainment news column for AOL Black Voices for several years. During this time, he was working tirelessly, accumulating an average of 100,000 frequent flyer miles a year and describing himself as “living this rock star media life.” However, he soon realized that his backup plan of writing was overshadowing his main goal of working in television. Eventually, Murray came to the realization that he was burned out.

Following a year-long hiatus in 2011, Murray was reenergized, crediting Whitney Houston’s passing for propelling him to a greater level of success in the entertainment industry. When news broke of the singer’s untimely death, he posted a photo on Twitter (now X) reflecting on Houston’s legacy and her impact on the music industry. Moments later, Murray’s phone started ringing with requests BEHOLD from cable news outlets like CNN and Headline News, asking him to come in as a subject-matter expert to speak about her career. Within seven days, Murray made 21 television appearances worldwide. Ultimately, he provided live funeral coverage with MSNBC on the day of her homegoing.

“That made me a player in the game,” said Murray, “that’s when people took me seriously as a pop culture expert.”

Through this tragic event, great opportunities emerged, steering Murray back on course toward his destination in the cable news space. Shortly thereafter, he began making regular appearances on Headline News, CNN, and various TV One series. Murray’s professional trajectory shifted once more when he was asked to guest co-host The View for his friend Sherri Shepherd’s birthday. They had been friends since the early 2000s, having met at the Bobby Jones Retreat in Las Vegas. The overwhelmingly positive response to his guest hosting prompted Murray to acquire professional representation, which led to even more job opportunities. He heavily credits Whitney Houston’s passing for opening the door and allowing him to capitalize on the momentum to achieve his career goals.

Throughout his career, Murray has never taken for granted that people recognize the hard work and dedication he put into the business. He expressed frustration with friends and peers who felt entitled to nominations or awards, or who felt overlooked when they didn’t receive recognition. “You do the work because these are the careers and lifestyles you dream about, and if you impact somebody, for me, that’s always been the real blessing,” he shared. Today, Jawn Murray continues to break new ground in the entertainment world, ever evolving and inspiring countless others to chase their dreams with the same passion. His work on the Sherri show continues to touch lives. “I plan on staying on this journey as long as God allows it to be fulfilling,” he says.

Jawn revealed that the most rewarding aspect of his work comes from the feedback received from viewers of the Sherri show. “Knowing that we’ve created a space that gives someone the desire to fight another day touches my heart in a major way,” he said.

Letters pour in from viewers who are enduring the toughest times of their lives, expressing how the positive energy and ingenuity of the show provides them with comfort during tough times. Understanding the pressures that come with meeting various networks, Murray recognizes his position to pay it forward for others. He expressed, “It’s so rewarding being able to take someone off the bench and put them in the game,” referring to the familiar calls from executives looking to hire hosts or contributors.

“There are so many talented people who just need an opportunity, and I’m in a position now to give them those opportunities.” For instance, when a TV pilot he was in consideration for wanted to change the gender of a seat he hoped to occupy, he reached out to the executive in charge and referred a female talent he believed would be a good fit.

Regarding his experience with mentors, Murray has had more positive than negative encounters. However, he advises caution, warning that some mentors may sabotage or undermine opportunities. “Be intentional about who you call ‘mentor,’ who you let help lead you, guide you, or inspire you on your journey,” he emphasizes. Murray believes that mentorship is very personal and prefers to build those relationships organically. “Anyone that I invest time into, and I don’t have a lot to freely give, it’s going to be someone already doing the work and they’re already on the pathway and has the instinct to achieve on their own.”

Murray continues to explore opportunities to do more projects in the food and travel lifestyle space. Additionally, he is interested in pursuing film production and documentaries, telling compelling stories.

Recently, Murray was honored with the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Show as the Executive Producer of the Sherri show. Amidst a crowd of industry giants like Method Man and Samuel L. Jackson, Murray shared his journey on stage. He spoke candidly about the challenges he faced as a Black man striving for the perfect job in entertainment, emphasizing how dehumanizing it can feel to be overlooked because the industry’s gatekeepers don’t see the value in you. Murray expressed his gratitude for Shepherd’s unwavering trust in him, saying, “Sherri wanted me to be a part of this; she trusted me to bring her vision to life.” He wrapped up his heartfelt speech with a powerful message to the illustrious audience: “Stay the course.”