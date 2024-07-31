Jean Deliz Honored with 2024 Spirit of Virginia Beach Award for Exceptional Volunteerism

Donate your time and talents and make a difference by volunteering with the City of Virginia Beach.

Jean Deliz pictured second from left.

Jean Deliz, a volunteer at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center (VBACAC), received the 2024 Wayne McCoy Spirit of Virginia Beach award by the Virginia Beach Rotary Club. Awarded to a City of Virginia Beach volunteer for exceptional volunteerism, Jean has served as the adult volunteer coordinator at the VBACAC for more than 18 years, contributing more than 18,000 hours of service.

Jean has many roles at the animal shelter, including adult volunteer coordinator, animal shelter aide and vet suite staff volunteer. She coordinates the new volunteer adult orientations, handles a lot of the behind-the-scenes paperwork (applications, renewals, auditing of hours, etc.), and assists volunteers as needed.

In addition, Jean has been a foster parent to animals since the “Foster Program” began in 2009, and has cared for senior and special needs dogs, pregnant cats and mother cats with newborns. She also fosters for Rainbow Animal Rescue, a local canine rescue of which she is a board member.

“Jean is a pleasure to work with and very committed, diligent and kind in all that she does for volunteers and animals,” said JoAnn Weger, former Police Department volunteer resource manager. “She goes above and beyond at VBACAC, and they are lucky to have such a wonderful volunteer.”

Jean says she absolutely loves volunteering at the shelter, caring for the animals and assisting volunteers.

“Although it can be hard at times, it is very rewarding to foster shelter animals and help prepare them for adoption. I consider myself very fortunate that I have found my passion in life, and I hope to continue at the shelter for many more years to come,” she said.

The Virginia Beach Rotary Club has been recognizing outstanding City service for decades as a way to highlight the many critical functions City employees and volunteers perform every day. The Spirit of Virginia Beach was named for the late Rotarian Wayne McCoy, who himself was a dedicated volunteer for many years for the City of Virginia Beach.