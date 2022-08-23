Jefferson Lab Accepting Science Teacher Training Program Applications

Science teachers work hard to ensure their students are engaged in learning through meaningful lessons and activities. Teachers of 5th, 6th and 8th grade science looking to energize their lesson plans are invited to apply for the Jefferson Lab Science Activities for Teachers (JSAT) program for the 2022-2023 school year. The JSAT program is offered by the Science Education team at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab). JSAT is an after-school program just for teachers. It begins in September 2022 and continues through May 2023. JSAT provides programming and development opportunities to help teachers build their skills in the physical sciences. Teachers in JSAT meet weekly with their peers to enable a cohort-style development program. Topics of this year’s program include matter, energy transfer, force and motion, magnetism and electricity, atomic structure, waves and sound, simple machines, watershed, and optics. Each program reflects the Virginia Standards of Learning and the National Science Education Standards. While teachers are refreshing their teaching skills and content, they also receive equipment, supplies, and complete instructional materials, from lesson plans to student worksheets. JSAT participants who attend at least 80% of the program will receive up to 48 recertification points and a small stipend. Participants also support wider professional development by participating in the Jefferson Lab Teacher Night each spring. Additional information about the program and the application form is available on the Jefferson Lab website. The application deadline for the 2022-2023 program is Friday, Sept. 16.