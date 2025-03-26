Jefferson Lab Hosts Interactive Science Event for Educators

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will host its annual Teacher Night on Thursday, April 3, for Virginia Region II elementary and middle school physical science teachers. The event will feature over 50 classroom activities led by educators and participants from the Jefferson Lab Science Activities for Teachers (JSAT) program.

Teachers will have the opportunity to conduct experiments, receive classroom materials, and exchange ideas with peers. They will also be able to earn one recertification point and enter a drawing for a chance to win door prizes. The event connects educators with Jefferson Lab Science Education professionals to learn about future professional development opportunities.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the CEBAF Center Auditorium, located at 12000 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Although registration is not required, teachers are encouraged to pre-register by April 2 to receive event updates and assist with planning.