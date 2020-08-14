Jefferson Lab Offers Revamped Online Program for Local Science Teachers

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Jefferson Lab is accepting applications for its 2020-21 science enrichment program for fifth-, sixth- and eighth-grade teachers. Physical science educators looking for new ideas to better engage their elementary or middle school students, especially as schools return virtually, are encouraged to apply for this innovative and engaging program.

Whether teaching in an all-digital or traditional classroom, the Jefferson Lab Science Activities for Teachers (JSAT) program is designed to increase teachers’ knowledge of the physical sciences and to strengthen their teaching skills. This year, the program has been revamped to feature a remote format and it will begin with a focus on the vital skills needed to engage students via the digital classroom.

﻿The JSAT after-school program is open to elementary and middle school teachers who have U.S. citizenship or Permanent Resident Alien status, who are employed full time in public, private or parochial schools, and whose major teaching assignment includes science. The program runs from September through May between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. either online or at Jefferson Lab in Newport News, as conditions allow. Physical science topics include matter, energy transfer, force and motion, magnetism and electricity, atomic structure, waves and sound, simple machines, watershed and optics. The program addresses components of the National Science Education Standards and the Virginia Standards of Learning, and participating teachers can earn a stipend and up to 48 recertification points for 2020-21. Teachers will also receive class sets of some activities.&# xa0;

The deadline for applications is September 4. Additional information about the program and the application form is available online on the Jefferson Lab Science Education website.