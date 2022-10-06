Jefferson Lab Presents Science with a Side of Suds

By: City of Newport News

The Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, better known as Jefferson Lab, is hosting its first “Scientist Walks into a Bar” program on Oct. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Tradition Brewing Co. (700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in Newport News). Free and open to the public, this inaugural event focuses on how artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) affects our daily lives and changes the way we work.

During the event, Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson will moderate the conversation, with scientists from the facility, as well as AI/ML experts and representatives from regional businesses and organizations that use AI/ML in their daily operations. The event concludes with “Open the Tap,” a Q&A addressing topics related to science and technology.

“Scientist Walks into a Bar” is part of Jefferson Lab’s Accelerator Reliability Workshop, scheduled Oct. 16-21 at the Newport News Marriott at City Center. This conference brings together experts from around the world to share their experience and expertise in operating facilities reliably.

