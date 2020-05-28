JENNIFER CARROLL FOY ANNOUNCES HISTORIC CANDIDACY FOR VIRGINIA GOVERNOR

To watch Jennifer discuss her vision for Virginia, click here

(Woodbridge, VA) — Today, Virginia Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy formally announced her bid for Governor of Virginia.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for all Virginians. This crisis has exposed what was just beneath the surface: in the wealthiest and most powerful nation in the world, in one of the wealthiest states in the country, working families dont have what they need to thrive. The status quo has left us with a deeply broken system where too many Virginians are working too hard for too little and cant catch a break.

Growing up, my family faced challenges many of the same challenges Virginians face today. Back then, I was taught by my grandmother If you have it, you have to give it. Im ready to give my all to Virginians thats why Im running for governor.

I have a clear vision for how to move Virginia forward: one where healthcare is affordable for all. Where everyone has a good job that helps their family get ahead, instead of barely get by, and where we implement solutions to our infrastructure crisis. Where the criminal justice system is no longer broken, and all Virginians are treated with dignity no matter what they look like or who they are.

We cant wait for problems to be solved the time for action is now. Its time we listened to those who havent been listened to before, and its time for fresh leadership. Im ready to be the leader Virginia needs.

During her time in the legislature, Carroll Foy led Virginias effort to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, proudly supported the successful fight to expand Medicaid to 400,000 Virginians, and successfully led the passage of a bill to bring better broadband to rural Virginia. She has been a champion for commonsense gun safety legislation and helped lead efforts to pass seven historic and comprehensive measures that will help stem violence and keep our families safe. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carroll Foy has led the call for comprehensive paid sick leave, an increase in unemployment benefits, stronger support for public school teachers and students, a new vote by mail system for the November election, and more.

Carroll Foy has been an effective leader because she works with anyone, regardless of background or party affiliation, to tackle the problems Virginians face a skill she learned at Virginia Military Institute. During her time in the General Assembly, she passed over 15 bills with broad bipartisan support, including bills to give veteran and women-owned businesses more access to capital, to create career and technical education opportunities for Virginia students, and to expand broadband to rural Virginia.

Carroll Foy grew up in Petersburg, VA and was raised by her grandmother. Over the years, she watched her hometown of Petersburg decline, families like hers get sick, and the number of good jobs decline while the opioid and gun epidemics took over. Ever since, Carroll Foy has been dedicated to serving others. As one of the first women to graduate from Virginia Military Institute, a foster mom at the age of 24, a magistrate judge, and public defender, she embodies the ideals of community, honor and commitment in every facet of her life. In 2017, she flipped a district from red to blue with 63% of the vote. She is ready to serve and solve the problems Virginia families have faced for too long.

If elected, Carroll Foy will be the first African-American woman to become governor in the United States.

To read more about Jennifer Carroll Foy, visit jennifercarrollfoy.com, to watch Carroll Foys announcement video, click here, and to watch her statement on COVID-19 click here.