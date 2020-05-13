Jets to Soar Over Newport News and 757 Localities During #VAFlyBy

Formation a display of support for those working on the frontlines

The F-22 Raptor Demo Team & Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation are coming our way! Inspired by the #AFSalutes initiative, the #VAFlyBy is intended to provide a salute to all the healthcare professionals, frontline responders and essential personnel working to keep everyone healthy and safe during the fight against COVID-19.

The formation will begin in Richmond today at 6:30 p.m. and will head south to Virginia Beach. They estimate they will be over Newport News at 6:43 p.m., so keep an eye to the sky, as the jets will be soaring above at an altitude of 1000 feet. Be sure to tag #VAFlyBy and #AFSalutes in your social media posts for a chance to be featured in an Air Force video production.

Residents are encouraged to watch the flyover from the safety of their home quarantine and should refrain from traveling. Remember to maintain social distancing at all times. Also, the times are subject to change or cancellation due to weather or maintenance. For more information, visit the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Facebook page.