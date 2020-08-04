New, in-person, socially-distanced Job Fair to be held WEEKLY showcasing Suffolk-based businesses who are actively recruiting open positions. These micro-fairs will feature a maximum of 5 diverse businesses so that job seekers will have ample space and opportunity to safely explore opportunities. Each week job candidates will be able to meet representatives from different businesses who have operations in Suffolk and are looking to fill employment openings. Free and open to the public. Click above to see the initial lineup. For a list of all Suffolk-businesses who are hiring, see here https://tinyurl.com/y3fwquy5