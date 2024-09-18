Johnson Selected to Participate in the NCAA x Meta NIL Empower Program

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State women’s basketball senior Diamond Johnson will participate in the NCAA x Meta NIL Empower program, announced earlier this week by the NCAA.



The NCAA x Meta NIL Empower program is a collaboration between women student athletes and the NCAA to maximize their name, image and likeness throughout their time as college athletes. Athletes selected into the program will form direct relationships with Meta experts, providing product and business practices to the student athlete.



Designed to help student athletes learn how to grow their audience, the program will build brand partnerships and maintain connections lasting past their days as a student athlete.



The program consists of three sections over a three-month period, including the following topics:



– Branding & Social Strategy

– Do’s & Don’t of Branded Content

– Creating with Purpose

– Financial Literacy

– Understanding Monetization

– Reels & Threads 101



Last year, the program raised the participants’ Instagram follower rate by over 19 percent, secured amplification partnerships with media companies such as Wave Sports and Entertainment, ESPN and Togethxr, and culminated in NIL deals for 100 percent of the athletes.



A standout athlete for the women’s basketball team last season, Johnson earned MEAC Newcomer of the Year, All-MEAC First team and All-MEAC Defensive Team honors. She also received MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player, BOXTOROW HBCU Impact Award and BOXTOROW HBCU All-America First Team recognitions.



A standout student, Johnson earned AD Honor Roll accolades both semesters.