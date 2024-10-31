Johnson, Wheeler Featured on World Exposure Mid-Major Watchlist

NORFOLK, VA — Norfolk State graduate guard Diamond Johnson and senior forward Kierra Wheeler landed on the World Exposure Mid-Major Players to Watch list for the 2024-25 season.



The list includes the top 50 players from mid-majors across the country. Johnson ranked third on the list while Wheeler ranked No. 11. Norfolk State is the only HBCU school featured on the list.



Johnson averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds. 3.8 steals and 2.9 assists per game last season. She also earned MEAC Newcomer of the Year, MEAC First-Team, MEAC-Defensive, BOXTROW Impact Award, and BOXTOROW HBCU All-America First Team recognitions.



Wheeler averaged 17.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 assists per game, receiving MEAC Player of the Year award. She also received BOXTROW HBCU Player of the Year, MEAC All-First Team, MEAC All-Tournament team honors.



Norfolk State opens the season on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. against William & Mary at Echols Hall.



