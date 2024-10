Johnson, Wheeler Named to Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

HOPEWELL, N.J. – Norfolk State graduate point guard Diamond Johnson and senior forward Kierra Wheeler landed on the Preseason Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list.



The list includes players from 22 teams and 15 conferences. Norfolk State, Fairfield, and South Dakota State are the only three schools that placed two players on the watch list.



Johnson averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds. 3.8 steals and 2.9 assists per game last season, earning semifinalist honors for the Becky Hammon Player of the Year award. She also earned MEAC Newcomer of the Year, MEAC First-Team, MEAC-Defensive, BOXTROW Impact Award, and BOXTOROW HBCU All-America First Team.



Wheeler averaged 17.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 assists per game, receiving MEAC Player of the Year award. She also received BOXTROW HBCU Player of the Year, MEAC All-First Team, MEAC All-Tournament team honors.



Norfolk State will open the season on Nov. 4 against William & Mary at Echols Hall.

Preseason Watchlist for 2025 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award