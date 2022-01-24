Join Newport News for our first “Winter Carnival” on February 5

Newport News is gliding into 2022 with an exciting new event featuring FREE skating! Join us at our first ever Winter Carnival held at the former K-mart site in Denbigh on Saturday, February 5 from noon to 5 p.m. In addition to the skating rink, other activities include carnival games, inflatables, children’s crafts, a photo booth and live DJ. Food vendors will be on site with items available for purchase. Skating can also be enjoyed Friday, February 4 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday February 6 from noon – 5 p.m. All activities, including skate rentals, are free and open to the public. The event site is located at 401 Oriana Road. For more information, contact Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 757-926-1400 or visit the Winter Carnival website.